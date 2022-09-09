LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead from a shooting near Buechel on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to the report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, near Bardstown Road.
Once on scene, police found a man with gunshot wounds and EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the Crime Tip portal.
