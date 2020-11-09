LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed near Pleasure Ridge Park Monday evening.
Officers responded to a reported shooting just after 5 p.m. in the 6500 block of Hackel Drive, which is off Lower Hunters Trace, according to LMPD Spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
At the scene, officers found a man believed to be in his mid-30s "obviously deceased" from a gunshot wound, Ruoff said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Police do not yet have any suspects.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call LMPD's Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
