LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona.
Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m., 7th Division officers were called to the 3700 block of Bonaventure Blvd. That's in a neighborhood off Blue Lick Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Police said there are no suspects, but anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. Also, you may use LMPD's Crime tip portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.