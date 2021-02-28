LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot Sunday night in Fairdale.
Officers found the man, believed to be in his late 20s, when they responded to a reported shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Mt. Holly Road, according to a statement from LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, which Ruoff said do not appear to be life-threatening.
As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, LMPD had no suspects in custody in connection to the shooting, according to Ruoff.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
