LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man who was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday night has died.
At the time of this writing, he has not been publicly identified.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, says police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue, near Frankfort Avenue, around 5:30 p.m., where officers found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to University Hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries. Ellis says the man died a short time later.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Ellis said police believe "all parties have been accounted for."
