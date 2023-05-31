LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot early Wednesday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
The shooting happened just before 1:40 a.m. on Elliott Avenue. The man was found near the south side of Elliott Park.
The victim is in his early 20's and had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating, but does not currently have any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
