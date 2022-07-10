LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in Old Louisville on Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said a man walked into University Hospital with a gunshot wound around 8 p.m. Police said he was shot in the area of First and Oak streets.
Ruoff said the man's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
