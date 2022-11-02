LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Wednesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of East Liberty Street around 10:40 p.m. A man, who had been shot, was taken to University Hospital with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening wound, according to Mitchell.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
