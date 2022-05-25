LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot Wednesday evening in the Russell neighborhood.
First Division officers responded to the 2300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, which is near South 23rd Street, on the report of the shooting around 6:15 p.m.
On scene, officers found a man, age unknown, who had been shot in the leg, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
The man was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
LMPD did not have any suspects as of Wednesday evening.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the anonymous tip line on 574-LMPD or report it anonymously here.
