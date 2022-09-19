LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon.
LMPD First Division officers were called to the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue, which is not far from Eastern Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
On scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
The man, whose age is unknown, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
LMPD said "all parties are accounted for" but did not provide any further information.
