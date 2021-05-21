LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood in west Louisville Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the man, believed to be in his 40s, was in the 600 block of South 37th Street, near Broadway, around 7:30 p.m. when he was shot in the leg.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening, according to Mitchell.
LMPD's Second Division is investigating the shooting.
