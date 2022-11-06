LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m.
Officers then located a man who was shot. Police say he was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD's Fourth Division is investigating.
All parties have been accounted for but no arrests have been made, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
