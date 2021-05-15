LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot Saturday afternoon in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 3900 block of S. Fifth Street, according to a news release from LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's not far from the intersection of Southern Parkway and W. Evelyn Avenue.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital "alert, conscious and talking" to be treated for "what appears to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound," Smiley said.
Fourth Division detectives are investigating the shooting but had made no arrests as of Saturday afternoon, according to LMPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.