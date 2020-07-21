LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in the Jacobs neighborhood Tuesday evening but was "conscious and alert" as he was taken to a local hospital.
The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. on Manslick Road, near Seventh Street Road, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Officers found a male victim, believed to be an adult, with a gunshot wound, Smiley said. He was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.
Smiley said the investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone with information call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD.
