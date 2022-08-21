LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man was shot several times on West Broadway Sunday morning.
The man was taken to University Hospital, but died from his injuries.
LMPD said it happened at 10:30 a.m. on West Broadway near Heck's Lane and 37th Street.
LMPD blocked off parts of West Broadway to through traffic for at least an hour.
The coroner hasn't released the identity of the man. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online crime tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
