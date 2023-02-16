LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot Thursday evening in west Louisville, but he's expected to survive.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called to the 2300 block of Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 7 p.m. Thursday on the report of a shooting. They didn't find a victim there, but found out shortly thereafter that the victim was transported to University of Louisville Hospital by a private vehicle.
Smiley said the man is suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
Police don't have any suspects in the case. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD (5763) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.