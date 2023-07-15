LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday evening.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said a call for a reported shooting in the 100 block of S. 41st Street came in around 5:40 p.m.
When on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Police said the shooting appeared to be a domestic situation and all parties have been accounted for.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
