LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is in custody and another is in critical condition after a stabbing Saturday night in south Louisville.
According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro Police responded to a stabbing in the 4900 block of Wabash Place around 6:30 p.m. Satuday. At the scene, officers found a man with several stab wounds all over his body, including a laceration to his heart.
The victim was rushed to University Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He remains in critical condition and needs additional surgeries, police said.
Louisville Metro Police arrested William Perodin-Gongora early Sunday morning for assault and tampering with physical evidence.
Police say Perodin-Gongora assaulted the victim with a knife, causing several life-threatening injuries. He was positively identified from a picture by an eyewitness.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.