LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Wilart Drive, near Algonquin Parkway and South Seventh Street, around 10 p.m.
Police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Mitchell said LMPD is following leads.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
