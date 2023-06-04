LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 5:15 p.m. He was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in the shooting. LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.