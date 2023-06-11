LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Clifton Heights neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of River Crest Court, off Mellwood Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. When police arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot.
He w as taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.