LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in the Jacobs neighborhood Sunday morning.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3500 block of Georgetown Circle around 8:30 a.m.
Officers found a man who had been shot and he was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or submit tips online.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.