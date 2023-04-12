LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured when he was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to police.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers initially responded to a reported shooting in the 5100 block of Quail Court around 8:15 p.m.
Once on scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. Ellis said he was alert and conscious when he was taken to University Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Sixth Division is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.