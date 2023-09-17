LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Park Hill neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a ShotSpotter run in the 1700 block of Dumesnil Street, near Dixie Highway, around 4 p.m. Police found a man who had a been shot.
He was alert and conscious while being taken to University Hospital by EMS. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to Ellis.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating the incident as detectives canvass the area. There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information involving the shooting is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous. Tips can also be made to the crime tip portal.
