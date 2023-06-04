LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Portland neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers responded on a reported shooting in the area of 22nd Street and Owen Street around 4 a.m.
Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in the shooting. LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
