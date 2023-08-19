LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Place Bleu, near West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, around 12:30 a.m. Police were told that a man who had been shot was taken to University of Louisville Hospital by private means.
His injuries are believed to non-life-threatening, according to Ellis.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will handle the investigation. Ellis said LMPD detectives are canvassing the area, but there are no known suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.