LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Place Rouge around 11 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Ellis said LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation and detectives are canvassing the area. There are no known suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with any information related to the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit tips online by clicking here.
