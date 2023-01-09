LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South 44th Street, near Shawnee Park, around 6:10 p.m. Police found a man with gunshot wounds.
He was "alert and conscious" as he was taken to University Hospital. Ellis said the man's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
There are no known suspects in the shooting.
Police are searching for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or send an anonymous tips through the Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.