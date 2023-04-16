LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of South Shelby Street, near East Kentucky Street, around 1 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot multiple times.
Smiley said the man was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
There have been no arrests in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.