LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot near south Louisville on Wednesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of South 2nd Street, near Cardinal Stadium. Police found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
