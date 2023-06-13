LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Smoketown neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of South Clay and Lampton streets around 1:15 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot, along with a vehicle that crashed and was overturned.
He was alert and conscious when he was transported to University Hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to Ellis.
There are no suspects in the shooting. LMPD detectives are canvassing the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
