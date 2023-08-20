LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot near Valley Station on Sunday afternoon.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on a reported shooting in the 6900 block of Matthews Road around 3:15 p.m.
Officers found a man who had been shot in the leg. Police said officers rendered aid until EMS arrived and he was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will handle the investigation. Ellis said LMPD detectives are canvassing the area, but there are no known suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online by clicking here.
