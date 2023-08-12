LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on West Market Street on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting at 28th Street and West Market, near the Portland and Russell neighborhoods, around 8 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot in the leg.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.
