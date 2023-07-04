LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Westport Road in the east end of Louisville on Tuesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Chamberlain Lane and the Gene Snyder Freeway, around 5:15 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot in the ankle.
He was alert and conscious while being taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives are canvassing the area, but there are no known suspects.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip by calling 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.