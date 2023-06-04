LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the Wyandotte neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a call of a shooting in the 900 block of West Whitney Avenue, near Wyandotte Park, around 5:30 p.m. Once police arrived on scene, they were told the man had been stabbed and not shot.
He was taken to University Hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.
There aren't any suspects in the stabbing. LMPD's Fourth Division is investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
