LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed near Old Louisville on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a stabbing on 1st and Jacob Street around 4:20 p.m. Police found a man who had been stabbed.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.
There are no known suspects. LMPD's Fourth Division is investigating.
Anyone with any information in connection with the stabbing is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.