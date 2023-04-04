LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot and found by police in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said police responded to a house in the 2500 block of West Main Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the shooting actually occurred near 13th Street and Bulger Court in the Algonquin neighborhood.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also submit a tip on LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here. You can remain anonymous.
