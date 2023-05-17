LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of South 11th Street, near West Hill Street, around 8:45 a.m. Police found a man who had been shot, and he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Police said his injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.
Mitchell said police believe the shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Moore Court, which is near where police found the victim.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or submit information online.
