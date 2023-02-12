LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Clifton Heights neighborhood on Sunday night, according Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting at Lindsey Avenue and Mount Holly Avenue, near Brownsboro Road, around 10:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online.
