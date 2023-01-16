LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fairdale on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting on National Turnpike and Fairdale Road. Police learned a man had been taken by private means to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville.
Police said he was alert and conscious with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Third Division is handling the investigation as detectives canvas the area. There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or send an anonymous tips through the Crime Tip Portal. Tips can be given anonymously.
