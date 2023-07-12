LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a ShotSpotter run in the 2200 block of Magazine Street around 5 a.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Ellis said police canvassed the area, but there are no known suspects.
LMPD asks anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.