LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the South Louisville neighborhood on Saturday evening.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Bohannon Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, around 6:45 p.m.
Police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects, according to Mitchell.
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
