LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting on Earl Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, around 7:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
He was alert and conscious when police arrived. He was taken to University Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ellis.
There are no known suspects in the shooting. Police are canvasing the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or send a tip through the Crime Tip Portal. Tips can be given anonymously.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.