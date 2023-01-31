LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot near Valley Station and Pleasure Ridge Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of Leverett Lane around 4 p.m. Police found a man, believed to be in his 20s, with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to University Hospital.
Ellis said due to the severity of his injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here. Tips can be given anonymously.
