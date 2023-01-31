LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of E. Southland Blvd around 8:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
LMPD's Fourth Division is investigating.
Earlier tonight, there was shooting in the 1000 block of Euclid Ave, also in the Fourth Division. LMPD does not believe the two incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here. Tips can be given anonymously.
