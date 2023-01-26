JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man was taken into custody Thursday evening on an attempted murder warrant after an over five-hour standoff with Jeffersonville police and SWAT.
According to Maj. Isaac Parker, the standoff ended around 6:15 p.m. The man, who has yet to be identified, was barricaded in an apartment in the area of Wall and 14th streets in Jeffersonville.
Police initially responded to the scene around 1 p.m. on a domestic battery incident, and the alleged victim is safe, police said.
Parker said the man has several outstanding warrants from multiple jurisdictions. It's unknown where the outstanding attempted murder warrant is from.
The man eventually surrendered to police after a flash bang was used to help apprehend him.
This story may be updated.
