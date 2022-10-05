LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is asking for the public's help to find a man the agency said has been using social media to solicit sexually explicit images from minors, with some of the victims possibly in Kentucky.
According to a tweet from the FBI's Chicago office, federal authorities are looking for David Patrick Sheffield.
"Sheffield is alleged to have used popular social media apps to approach minors and solicit sexually explicit photographs and videos in return for the promise of payment," the FBI stated.
The FBI office in Louisville retweeted the post, adding that the agency believes victims may be located throughout Kentucky.
Help the #FBI locate David Patrick Sheffield. Victims may be located throughout Kentucky.
Sheffield is described as a 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound white man with gray hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos of a black and white nautical star on the right side of his chest as well as cursive writing and a checkered emblem on his right forearm. He also has scars on his left arm and left leg.
The FBI said he was born in Florida but has ties to Seattle, Las Vegas, California, Alaska and Florida.
In the past, he has used a number of dates of birth, as well as aliases, including David White, Dave White, Damien White, Damien Donahue and Craiger Strout.
A federal warrant was issued for his arrest in June. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact the FBI or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
