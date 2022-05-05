LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man wanted as a potential suspect in a woman's kidnapping turned himself in Thursday morning.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Rodriguez Hall was taken into custody after he surrendered himself at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Online records show that he was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections shortly after 11 a.m., on charges of Kidnapping of an Adult and fourth-degree Assault, but as of this writing, no mugshot was available.
Police had been looking for Hall in connection with the kidnapping of a 32-year-old woman who went missing at about 3 p.m. Friday, April 22. Police said she was seen being dragged from a residence on New Cut Road and forced into a a black Mazda CX7.
She was found safe the following day, but LMPD didn't say where she was located.
WDRB News is no longer naming her, as she has since been found and is considered a crime victim.
Police have not commented any further on the case.
