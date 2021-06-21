LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man and woman were shot Monday night outside J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Center.
According to a MetroSafe dispatcher, a call was received at 8:38 p.m. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said the victims were walking out of the restaurant when they were shot. A motive for the shooting remains unknown, she said.
Both were transported to University Hospital, where they're expected to survive, Ruoff said.
One weapon was recovered at the scene.
"Detectives are canvasing this location looking for video, any cameras that may be in any of these businesses, talking to the witnesses that were in the restaurant when this happen," Ruoff said.
Ruoff said a few vehicles were hit by gunshots in the shooting, but no one else was injured.
"There was no one sitting in those vehicles," Ruoff said. "I think it could have been a lot worse."
According to the most recent data from LMPD, there have been 99 criminal homicides and more than 320 non-fatal shootings this year.
"We have over 300 criminal shootings right now that we are investigating," Ruoff said. "We don't have much evidence or information. It's really disheartening that this violence is occurring. People aren't talking, people aren't stepping forward and providing information. We need this to stop."
Ruoff encourages people with any information to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
