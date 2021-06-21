LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man and woman were shot Monday night outside J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall.
According to a MetroSafe dispatcher, a call was received at 8:38 p.m. LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said the victims were walking out of the restaurant when they were shot. A motive for the shooting remains unknown, she said.
Both were transported to University Hospital, where they're expected to survive, Ruoff said.
One weapon was recovered on the scene.
"Detectives are canvasing this location looking for video, any cameras that may be in any of these businesses, talking to the witnesses that were in the restaurant when this happen," Ruoff said.
